CUET-PG to be held in July, application form submission starts today

The Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) M Jagadeesh Kumar on Thursday informed that the application process for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for the admission to Post Graduation (PG) courses will start today. The application process will end on June 18 and the exam is scheduled to be conducted in the last week of July.

"The CUET (PG) 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode. The application process will be open from 19 May 2022 to 18 June 2022," he said. "The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Postgraduate Entrance Test for 42 Central and participating Universities for the academic session 2022-2023. CUET will provide a single-window opportunity to students seeking admission to various universities across the country," he added.

He further said, "The Common University Entrance Test for post-graduate admissions (CUET-PG) will be conducted in the last week of July 2022. Application Form submission will start today on the NTA website. Programmes details with be available on the websites of participating Central Universities and other Universities." The exam will happen in two shifts-- morning and evening. Students can write the entrance test in either English or Hindi.

"If any special language will be there, then they will write in that language for example Sanskrit," he said. He also said that UGC has received 10.45 lakh applications from 36 States and Union Territories for the exams.

The CUET 2022 exam is an alternative for giving separate government exams for different recruitment opportunities. The last date for exam registration was recently extended to May 22, which came as a great relief to the CUET aspirants.

Those who have not yet applied for the examination can still do by reaching the official website of CUET 2022 (cuet.nta.nic.in). Specialists believe that distinct assessment patterns of the CBSE, CISCE, and many state boards in India are the reason for soaring cut-offs for college admission at various central universities, including the Delhi University, and CUET 2022 has standardized this process to a great extent. (ANI)

