All 9 police canteens in New Delhi get FSSAI's 'eat right campus' tag

All the nine police canteens in New Delhi district have been certified with FSSAI's 'eat right campus' tag, making it the first police district in the national capital to achieve this feat.

'Eat Right India' is a flagship mission of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) under the health ministry. It aims to ensure that people get safe, nutritious, and wholesome food.

In February this year, four police stations of the district -- B K Road, Connaught Place, Tilak Marg and Mandir Marg -- had received FSSAI's 'eat right campus' certificate that aims to promote diet diversity and reduce burden of lifestyle-related diseases among police personnel.

Now, the remaining five police canteens -- Parliament Street, Chanakyapuri, Tughlak Road, North Avenue and the Diplomatic Security Force unit -- have got the FSSAI tag, police officials said, adding that South Avenue Police Station does not have a canteen.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said, ''All the nine police canteens in our district have been certified with FSSAI's 'eat right campus'. In fact, we are the first district to have done this over a gradual period of time.'' She said police officials usually do not get right food on right time. But with this facility, it is being ensured that all the police personnel get healthy and protein and carbohydrate rich diet which are hygienic too at their workplace itself.

''So, I think having a mess at our workplace which are FSSAI certified ensures quality and hygienic food for our personnel which is very important for their health and fitness,'' she said.

Among all these nine facilities, the canteen at Parliament Street caters to a large number of personnel. At least 250-300 personnel are served food daily and during Parliament sessions, food is prepared and sent for around 3,000-3,500 police personnel who are usually deployed in shifts.

These canteens serve not just police personnel but also visitors, complainants and others at a very nominal price of Rs 50 per thali, she said.

''The menu is changed daily and lunch would always have protein rich and carbohydrate rich diet with dal, rice, roti, vegetables, raita with salad at affordable prices,'' she added.

A large-scale training and infrastructural upgrade were carried out and all the nine police stations were able to meet the FSSAI benchmark, they said.

The certificates were issued after successful completion of audit of the campuses, identifying and plugging gaps through sensitisation, followed by final audit by third party agencies, officials added.

