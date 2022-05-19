Left Menu

Industry players to discuss energy reduction cost measures next month

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 16:52 IST
  • India

Over 150 players from various sectors including solar, steel and cement will meet next month in Bengaluru to discuss opportunities in the domestic renewable energy sector and ways to reduce their energy costs.

The 'C&I Clean Energy Meet 2022' scheduled for June 3 will also see participation from players operating in IT, automobile, manufacturing, chemical, and textiles sectors, organiser Mercom India said in a statement on Thursday.

''The event will bring together commercial and industrial (C&I) large-capacity power consumers (50 kW and above) and clean energy companies to discuss, share, and collaborate on the benefits of going green and reducing energy costs,'' the research firm said.

At the event, the entities will get access to case studies, advanced technologies, business models, financing mechanisms, and regulatory guidance from leading rooftop solar developers and open access power providers.

C&I customers in India are seeing their power bills increase annually. This conference is designed to showcase solutions that can help companies drive down their power bills and enable a transition to clean energy, it said.

''We are working towards helping the industry realize the Prime Minister's aim to install 300 gigawatts (GW) of solar by 2030. The event will spread awareness about how renewable energy can cater to the huge power needs of the C&I sector, save costs, and protect the environment by going green,'' Mercom India's Managing Director Priyadarshini Sanjay said in the statement.

Some of the C&I entities and large institutions who will be attending the event are MTR foods, Aditya Birla Group, ACC, iD Fresh Food, Nokia, Toyoda Gosei, Volvo, Karnataka State Financial Corporation (KSFC), and Peenya Industrial Association.

Players like O2 Power, Enerparc, Vibrant Energy, Avaada, and U-Solar — with solar module manufacturers Jinko and LONGi Solar- and inverter supplier Ginlong (Solis) Technologies will also attend the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

