Left Menu

Indonesia lifts ban on cooking oil export as supply improves

He said it still has not reached the target but he expects it to drop further in the next few weeks as more palm oil becomes available.Based on the current supply and price of cooking oil and considering that there are 17 million workers in the palm oil industry, both working farmers and other supporting staff, I have decided that the export of cooking oil will reopen on Monday, May 23, Widodo said.He said that the national demand for bulk cooking oil is approximately 194,000 tons per month.

PTI | Jakarta | Updated: 19-05-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 18:22 IST
Indonesia lifts ban on cooking oil export as supply improves
Indonesian President Joko Widodo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia said Thursday it will lift a monthlong ban on palm oil export, citing improvements in the supply and domestic price of bulk cooking oil.

President Joko Widodo said exports will resume on Monday.

Indonesia and Malaysia are the world's largest exporters of palm oil, which plays an important role in their economies. They account for 85per cent of global palm oil production.

Pressure on the global supply of cooking oil has increased because of the war in Ukraine, which accounts for nearly half of the world's sunflower oil on top of 25per cents from Russia.

Palm oil prices went up 200per cents or higher after Indonesia banned the export of cooking oil and its raw materials to reduce local shortages and hold down skyrocketing prices.

Widodo said in a news conference that his government was planning to lift the ban if the price of bulk cooking oil reached 14,000 rupiahs ($0.96) per liter. He said it still has not reached the target but he expects it to drop further in the next few weeks as more palm oil becomes available.

"Based on the current supply and price of cooking oil and considering that there are 17 million workers in the palm oil industry, both working farmers and other supporting staff, I have decided that the export of cooking oil will reopen on Monday, May 23," Widodo said.

He said that the national demand for bulk cooking oil is approximately 194,000 tons per month. Before the export ban, the supply reached 64,500 tons, and since then, it more than tripled to over 211,000 tons per month.

He said that law enforcement agencies are investigating allegations of violations and fraud in the distribution and production of cooking oil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
2
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
3
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
4
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022