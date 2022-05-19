Left Menu

Dutch gov't: no plan to increase Groningen gas production after setback

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 19-05-2022
  • Netherlands

The Dutch government on Thursday said it does not currently have plans to increase gas production at the Groningen gas field despite a delay to a project needed to help replace it.

In a letter to parliament, the country's deputy economic affairs minister said that expected production for the year ending in October 2022 remains unchanged at 4.5 billion cubic metres of gas.

The Zuidbroek facility, which is being built to add nitrogen to gas from Russia and Norway so it is usable for customers of the Groningen field, has been delayed, the letter said.

