Drone startup sprays fertilizer over 4,000 acres

PTI | Indore | Updated: 19-05-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 20:35 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Drone technology startup SkyLane Dronetech on Thursday said it has sprayed fertilizer over 4,000 acres of agricultural land with the help of a drone and is preparing to use the technology for delivery in the healtcare sector.

''We have sprayed fertilizers in 4,000 acre farm land spread in Khargone, Raisen, Shajapur, Rajgarh, Guna and Gwalior districts with the help of a drone to do a business of Rs 12.5 lakh,'' Indore-based SkyLane Dronetech founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Prayas Saxena told reporters.

Saxena, 34, said that he started the Skylane Dronetech along with his friends in December 2021 and at present the company has a fleet of six drones.

He said that the startup received Rs 2 crore loan at lower interest rate from the central government's Agriculture Infrastructure Fund.

Saxena said the company will purchase 10 more drones.

