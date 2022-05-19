Left Menu

Interior Dept. new offshore energy proposal by June 30

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2022 20:39 IST
The U.S. Interior Deptartment plans to propose a new five-year plan for offshore oil drilling by June 30, the date when the current plan expires, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said on Thursday.

“The previous Administration stopped work on the new five-year plan in 2018, so there has been a lot to do to catch up. Varying, conflicting litigation has also been a factor. As we take this next step, we will follow the science and the law, as we always do," Haaland told the Senate energy committee.

