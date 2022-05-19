Left Menu

BRICS bank issues USD 1.04 bn worth of bond in China's interbank bond market

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 19-05-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 20:39 IST
BRICS bank issues USD 1.04 bn worth of bond in China's interbank bond market
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

BRICS New Development Bank (NDB) has issued a RMB-denominated bond of 7 billion yuan (about USD 1.04 billion) in China's interbank bond market with a maturity of three years, the bank said on Thursday.

Upon the completion of the issuance, the bank would have a cumulative total of 30 billion yuan bonds issued under its RMB bond programs in the China interbank bond market.

Headquartered in Shanghai, the NDB was established by the BRICS nations, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The bank formally opened in July 2015. The net proceeds from the sale of the bond will form a part of the bank's general corporate resources onshore and will be used to finance infrastructure and sustainable development activities in the bank's member countries, the NDB said.

''This transaction is another major milestone for the bank,'' Leslie Maasdorp, vice president and chief financial officer of the NDB, was quoted as saying by state-run Xinhua news agency.

''With the successful execution of such a large issuance, the NDB again proved itself as a high-quality issuer in the RMB bond market,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
3
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
4
Hubble spots gigantic elliptical galaxy, 100 million light-years from Earth

Hubble spots gigantic elliptical galaxy, 100 million light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022