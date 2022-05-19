No power cuts during night time in Haryana since May 1: Chautala

Despite rising demand amid intense heat wave, the Haryana government is making sure to provide uninterrupted electricity supply and there has been no power cuts during night since May 1, state power minister Ranjit Singh Chautala said on Thursday. All this is possible only due to good power management of the government, he said.

''Uninterrupted power supply has been provided in the state since May 1 and there has been no power cut during night for the last five days. Barring any kind of technical fault, even in big industrial cities like Gurugram and Faridabad, the industrial areas were also given full supply of power,'' said Chautala.

He said that 500 megawatt additional power generation has been started from Adani Power. ''Arrangements have also been made to purchase additional power of 350 MW from Chhattisgarh, 150 MW from Madhya Pradesh, 500 MW hydro-power from Sikkim,'' he said.

Chautala said the router of the 600 MW unit of Khedar power plant, which was earlier damaged, has now been imported from China and it will be replaced soon.

Responding to a question from reporters here, the power minister said that as on May 18, 7050 MW power was available in the state from all resources and the demand was met.

Chautala said that in the month of April, expensive electricity was purchased at the rate of Rs 12 per unit to ensure people do not face problems.

He said, the agriculture sector was supplied electricity for 8 hours during the paddy season as water is needed at that time. Now it is the cotton season, so power is being supplied for five hours.

He informed that the process of setting up a new 700 MW plant at Yamunanagar is in the final stage.

The power minister said that solar energy is also being promoted in the state.

''Haryana was given a target of 15 MW of solar generation by the central government, but we are producing 50 MW of solar power. Solar-power plants are being installed on government buildings, engineering colleges and other big buildings. For solar-powered tube wells, 30 per cent is given by the central government and 45 per cent by the Haryana government as subsidy, the farmer has to bear only 25 per cent of the amount,'' he said.

