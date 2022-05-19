Morocco has wheat reserves sufficient for around 4 months - spokesperson
Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 21:36 IST
Morocco has wheat reserves sufficient for around four months of consumption, the state news agency (MAP) quoted the government spokesperson Mustapha Baitas as saying on Thursday.
On April 11, Agriculture Minister Mohammed Sadiki said Morocco expected to lose 53% of its cereals harvest after experiencing its worst drought in decades.
