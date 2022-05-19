Left Menu

Morocco has wheat reserves sufficient for around 4 months - spokesperson

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 21:36 IST
Morocco has wheat reserves sufficient for around 4 months - spokesperson
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Morocco

Morocco has wheat reserves sufficient for around four months of consumption, the state news agency (MAP) quoted the government spokesperson Mustapha Baitas as saying on Thursday.

On April 11, Agriculture Minister Mohammed Sadiki said Morocco expected to lose 53% of its cereals harvest after experiencing its worst drought in decades.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
3
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
4
Hubble spots gigantic elliptical galaxy, 100 million light-years from Earth

Hubble spots gigantic elliptical galaxy, 100 million light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022