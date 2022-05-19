Left Menu

Punjab has sufficient power to ensure supply during paddy sowing, says minister

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-05-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 21:51 IST
Punjab has sufficient power to ensure supply during paddy sowing, says minister
Punjab power minister Harbhajan Singh on Thursday said the state has sufficient electricity required for sowing paddy using direct seeding of rice technique.

The minister took stock of the power situation in the state and assured the farmers of uninterrupted supply during paddy sowing season.

Paddy sowing with DSR (Direct Seeding of Rice) technique will start from May 20.

Under the DSR technique, paddy seeds are drilled into the field with the help of a machine that does seeding of rice and spray of herbicide simultaneously.

Urging people to adopt power saving methods, he instructed the officials to encourage people to inform authorities about anyone found indulging in power theft, according to an official release.

Singh said the power utility Punjab State Power Corporation Limited has already arranged sufficient power supply from the national grid on nominal rates.

''We have explored all our options and are using them judiciously for ensuring uninterrupted power supply,'' said the minister.

