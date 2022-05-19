NEP first education policy to be welcomed unopposed by all, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that New Education Policy is the first such education policy that has not been opposed by anyone and welcomed by all. Department of Political Science, Delhi University had organised a three-day international seminar on 'Revisiting The Ideas of India from Swaraj to 'New India'. Addressing the inaugural session of the seminar here, Shah said, "Some people call India a country of problems, but we believe that our country has the potential to solve millions of problems."

"From 2014 to 2022 under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India achieved several milestones, and crores of poor people have started considering themselves as part of the country. In universities, the youth should focus on discussions instead of conflict of ideologies, because the acceptance of an idea and ideology comes only through discussion," said Shah. He further said, "PM Modi's National Education Policy is the first such education policy that has not been opposed by anyone and welcomed by all."

"The best medium of teaching is the mother tongue of the pupil. Ensuring the understanding of literacy and numeracy is far more important and can only be done through the medium of the mother tongue. The New Education Policy advocates the medium of instruction till grade 5 to be in the mother tongue or regional language for both public and private schools." Amit Shah added. Shah said that India is a geo-cultural country. "Till we understand this, we will not understand the idea of India," added Shah.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was a special guest during the opening ceremony while the function was presided by DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh. The National Organisation Secretary of the Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal Mukul Kanitkar gave a special lecture after the inaugural session at DU. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)