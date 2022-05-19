Left Menu

4G, 5G network developed in India attempt to prove PM Modi's resolve of self-reliance, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

The 4G and 5G network developed in India is an attempt to prove Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve of a self-reliant India, Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics, and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.

19-05-2022
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The 4G and 5G network developed in India is an attempt to prove Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve of a self-reliant India, Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics, and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday. Vaishnaw today tested 5G call at IIT-Madras. Addressing the reporters on Thursday after visiting IIT-Madras, he said, "The 4G and 5G network developed in India is an attempt to prove Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's resolve of self-reliant India. Here, the entire end-to-end network is designed and developed in India."

"We are proud of the IIT-Madras team which has developed the 5G test pad which will provide huge opportunities to the entire 5G development ecosystem and the Hyperloop initiative. Railways Ministry will fully support the Hyperloop initiative," said Vaishnaw. On May 16, the Union Minister was briefed about the 5G technology which is likely to be rolled out soon in India.

Addressing the reporters after meeting a group of entrepreneurs, Vaishnaw added, "Just now, we saw demonstrations including 5G radio system, 5G core system, 5G network management, upgradation from 4G to 5G available at Sanchar Bhavan. This technology will create employment, provide internet security and bring out the talent in India." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

