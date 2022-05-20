U.S. Capitol riot panel questions Republican lawmaker about tour of building
Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2022
The U.S. congressional committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol on Thursday said it wants to ask Republican U.S. Representative Barry Loudermilk about a tour it believes he led through the complex the day before the riot.
