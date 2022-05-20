Chinese efforts to replenish reserves with Russian oil would not violate U.S. sanctions -White House
Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2022 02:59 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 02:59 IST
China's efforts to replenish its strategic reserves with Russian oil would not contravene U.S. sanctions, White House officials aboard Air Force One said on Thursday.
China is in talks with Russia to buy additional supplies of oil in order to add to its strategic crude inventories, according to a Bloomberg News report on Thursday.
The U.S. has led global efforts to ban the imports of Russian oil amid the county's invasion of Ukraine. (Reporting By Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chris Reese)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Air Force One
- Bloomberg News
- Russia
- Ukraine
- China
- U.S.
- White House
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine war: Reports reveal women are stepping up, impact on education
Ukraine: Journalists targeted and in danger, warn top rights experts
India, France express concern on global food security in light of Ukraine war
WRAPUP 1-Prolonged truce needed for Mariupol evacuations, Ukraine's president says
U.S. intelligence helping Ukraine kill Russian generals -NY Times