Fire breaks out in Margana forest area in J-K's Udhampur
A fire broke out in the Margana forest area of Chenani in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district late Thursday night.
ANI | Udhampur (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 20-05-2022 05:16 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 05:16 IST
A fire broke out in the Margana forest area of Chenani in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district late Thursday night. Forest department officials, fire and emergency departments initiated joint efforts to douse the fire.
Further details are awaited. Earlier on May 17, a massive fire broke out in the Niaka, Panjgrain and Ghambir Mughlan forest areas of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)
