Left Menu

Ashwini Vaishnaw makes India's first 5G call at IIT Madras

Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics, and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday made the first 5G call on a trial network set up at IIT Madras using indigenously-developed technology.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 20-05-2022 07:11 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 07:11 IST
Ashwini Vaishnaw makes India's first 5G call at IIT Madras
Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics, and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics, and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday made the first 5G call on a trial network set up at IIT Madras using indigenously-developed technology. Taking to Twitter, Vaishnaw wrote, "Aatmanirbhar 5G successfully tested 5G call at IIT Madras. The entire end-to-end network is designed and developed in India."

"This is a realisation of PM's vision. His vision is to have our own 4G and 5G technology stack developed in India, made in India for the world. We have to win the world with this new technology stack," Vaishnaw was heard saying in the video call. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a 5G Test Bed, developed as a multi-institute collaborative project by a total of eight institutes led by IIT Madras.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the project has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 220 crore. The Test Bed will enable a supportive ecosystem for Indian industry and startups which will help them validate their products, prototypes, solutions and algorithms in 5G and next-generation technologies. Meanwhile, Vaishnaw also inspected Chennai Egmore (MS) Railway Station and Egmore Metro Rail station.

"Large and medium-sized railway stations will all be redeveloped. Gandhinagar (in Gujarat) and Rani Kamlapati (in Madhya Pradesh) Railway Stations are today world-class," he said. "We are taking up many more stations. In Tamil Nadu, we are taking up Chennai Egmore, Madurai, Katpadi Junction, Rameswaram, and Kanyakumari; close to Rs 2000 crore of investment," he added.

The minister said that objective is to maintain the heritage and make it world-class for it to be the hub of economic activity. Earlier on Thursday, Vaishnaw said the 4G and 5G network developed in India is an attempt to prove Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve toward a self-reliant India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022