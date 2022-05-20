Supreme Court will resume Gyanvapi Mosque case hearing today

The Supreme Court will resume the hearing in the Gyanvapi Mosque case today. "The Supreme Court will hear the Gyanvapi case at 3 pm today. I have heard that the survey report submitted in the court was leaked. I can't say how this happened," said Assistant Court Commissioner Ajay Pratap Singh on Gyanvapi Mosque survey

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Vishnu Shankar Jain said, "Advocate Hari Shankar Jain is unwell and will recover by tomorrow. The trial court will move forward after the hearing in the Supreme Court." "Two proceedings can't go on simultaneously. I had given an undertaking that since Hari Shankar Jain is unwell and will recover by tomorrow, the matter may be adjourned till tomorrow. Let Supreme Court decide and we will proceed accordingly," the advocate added on Thursday.

The Varanasi court, meanwhile, will resume hearing the case on May 23. Meanwhile, the Anjuman Intaza Mian Masajid Committee in the wake of the Gyanvapi controversy has appealed for the least number of people to attend the Friday prayers today.

In a letter issued by the Anjuman Committee, it has been said that because there is a barricade for the wazu khana where Shivling is claimed to have been found, a large number of people will not be able to perform namaz. People will gather at 1.30 pm for namaz at the Gyanmvapi Mosque.

On May 17, the court had directed the district magistrate of Varanasi to ensure the protection of the area inside the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex where a 'Shivling' is said to have been found during a survey and allowed Muslims to offer 'namaz' and perform "religious observances". (ANI)

