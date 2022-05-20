Left Menu

Qatar hopes to start sending liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Germany in 2024, the Gulf state's deputy prime minister told the German daily Handelsblatt on Friday.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-05-2022 12:24 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 12:20 IST
Germany could receive LNG from Qatar as early as 2024, sheikh tells Handelsblatt
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani Image Credit: Flickr
Qatar hopes to start sending liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Germany in 2024, the Gulf state's deputy prime minister told the German daily Handelsblatt on Friday. "We want to have our U.S. Golden Pass liquefied natural gas plant in Texas, in which Qatar Energy holds a 70% stake, ready to deliver to Germany as early as 2024," Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, who is also the Qatari foreign minister, was quoted as saying.

Later Friday, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is scheduled to hold talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin. German plans to set up LNG terminals are picking up speed as the country scrambles to wean itself off cheaper gas imports piped from Russia in response to Moscow's attack on Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

