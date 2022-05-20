Left Menu

MP: Woman killed in attack by wild elephants

A herd of wild elephants from neighbouring Chhattisgarh attacked a couple sleeping outside their house in a village in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh, in which the woman died, officials said on Friday.

PTI | Shahdol | Updated: 20-05-2022 13:31 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 13:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A herd of wild elephants from neighbouring Chhattisgarh attacked a couple sleeping outside their house in a village in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh, in which the woman died, officials said on Friday. Talking to PTI, Jaisinghnagar Forest Range Officer Abhilasha Rao Kalwa said the tuskers attacked Ramkaran Singh (48) and his wife Draupati Singh (40) while they were asleep outside their under-construction house at Nadama Patour village, about 70 kms from the district headquarters, around midnight on Thursday. ''The woman was trampled to death by the elephants, while her husband escaped with minor injuries,'' she said, adding that there were around 10 pachyderms in the herd. The family of the deceased was later given Rs four lakh financial assistance, Kalwa said. According to officials, these elephants had strayed into Madhya Pradesh from Chhattisgarh and were on their way back when the incident occurred.

An alert has been sounded in the area and the movement of the herd is being tracked, they added.

In April, a herd of seven elephants had entered Shahdol from Chhattisgarh and killed five people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

