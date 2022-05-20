SOPs to ensure production of quality fortified rice put in place for stakeholders

The government on Friday said standard operating procedures (SOPs) have been put in place to ensure the production and distribution of quality fortified rice through welfare schemes such as PDS and PM-POSHAN in three phases by 2024.

The Prime Minister in his address on the 75th Independence Day had announced that fortified rice will be provided through all central government schemes by 2024.

Rice fortification, a process of adding micronutrients like iron, folic acid, and vitamin B12, is an effective, preventive and cost-efficient complementary strategy to address the challenge of anemia.

According to the food ministry, the SOPs were formulated and issued in March 2022 for smooth implementation of the entire program to maintain the desired quality standards under the domestic supply chain.

To maintain the desired quality standards of fortified rice kernels (FRK) and fortified rice, the SOPs narrate the level-wise role and responsibilities of various stakeholders engaged under the ambitious scheme from FRK manufacturing to its distribution to the eligible beneficiaries, it said in a statement.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is also playing a vital role in the entire program.

Initially, FSSAI notified the standards for fortified food including rice via the Food Safety Standards (Fortification of Foods) Regulation, 2018; Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011.

Later, FSSAI impaneled and issued licenses to FRK manufacturers, developed various quality certification standards/guidelines for packaging and stenciling of the finished products, guidelines on sampling, technical hand-out on fortification of rice, etc. for various operational accomplishments.

FSSAI is also mapping the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL)-accredited labs under the states which may test the various quality parameters of FRK and fortified rice.

Further, FSSAI's food safety officers are undertaking promotional and regularity roles and picking random samples from the mills and from fair price shops to ensure the quality of fortified rice.

Food Fortification Resource Centre (FFRC), a unit of FSSAI, is functioning as a resource hub for fortification and will provide assistance to Food Business Operators (FBOs), millers, states, FCI, etc, facilitate training, capacity building, and monitor and evaluate the program with support from development partners.

In the first phase, which started in October 2021, fortified rice was supplied through ICDS and PM-POSHAN.

The second phase will cover the targeted public distribution system (PDS) and other welfare schemes in all aspirational and high-burden districts on stunting by March 2023. In the final phase, all remaining districts will be covered by March 2024.

The government had piloted the 2019-20 distribution of fortified rice in 11 states through PDS and nearly 4.30 lakh tonnes of grain in their identified districts till March 2022.

The states are Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarkhand, and Jharkhand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)