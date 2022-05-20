NEFSP exports GI agro products to Vietnam

The North East Farms Sales Promotion (NEFSP), incubated at the Assam Startup hub here, has exported for the first time 20 GI agro-products to Vietnam.

The products include Orthodox Assam tea, large cardamom, Naga chilli, black rice and bathing soaps made from fruits and they were exported to Ho Chi Min City from the Lokpriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International airport's cargo terminal on Thursday, according to a release issued by the startup on Friday.

NEFSP's exports of the GI food products to Vietnam is a step towards promoting North East's agro-heritage globally. Assam Industry Department Secretary Dr Laxmanan and India's Consul General to Vietnam Dr Madan Sethi were also present on the occasion.

This is the first time, export by air took place from Assam to a South East Asian country and this activity was partnered by the office of Indian Consul General at Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. It is also supported by Airports Authority of India, Guwahati. NEFSP has further plans to export North East's GI food products to Europe, Africa, Singapore and other South East Asian countries in the near future.

It also plans to set up franchise stores in Ho Chi Minh City to sell food products from Assam and other NE states.

The startup currently has 70 food products from the entire NE region in categories of spices, rice, tea, pickles, natural grooming, innovative value added and GI products.

The startup's products under two brands North East Heritage-GI range and Secrets of Brahmaputra- goods gifted region have products from all eight states of the region and is the biggest brand of NE GI products. Its products have also gone for display at World Economic Forum to be held at Davos, Switzerland, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)