Russia says almost 2,000 Ukrainian fighters from Azovstal have surrendered so far

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 20-05-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 14:58 IST
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that almost 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers holed up in Mariupol's Azovstal steelworks have surrendered so far, TASS news agency reported on Friday.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.
Hundreds of Ukrainian fighters have surrendered from the labyrinth of bunkers and tunnels below the plant, though Moscow and Kyiv have given different estimates on numbers.
