We should not forget other crises amid Ukraine focus - UNHCR chief

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees warned on Friday that countries focused on the Ukraine war should not ignore crises elsewhere.

"Unfortunately the global displacement crisis is increasing. I think an important message... is that there is not just Ukraine and we should not forget the rest," Filippo Grandi said before joining a meeting of EU development ministers in Brussels.

"First of all because Ukraine has an impact on many other fragile situations, making them more fragile, food security, energy crisis, price increases, instability and then this, in turn, can cause more displacement," he said.

