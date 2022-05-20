We should not forget other crises amid Ukraine focus - UNHCR chief
- Country:
- Belgium
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees warned on Friday that countries focused on the Ukraine war should not ignore crises elsewhere.
"Unfortunately the global displacement crisis is increasing. I think an important message... is that there is not just Ukraine and we should not forget the rest," Filippo Grandi said before joining a meeting of EU development ministers in Brussels.
"First of all because Ukraine has an impact on many other fragile situations, making them more fragile, food security, energy crisis, price increases, instability and then this, in turn, can cause more displacement," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Filippo Grandi
- The United Nations
- Brussels
ALSO READ
Ukraine war: Reports reveal women are stepping up, impact on education
Ukraine: Journalists targeted and in danger, warn top rights experts
India, France express concern on global food security in light of Ukraine war
WRAPUP 1-Prolonged truce needed for Mariupol evacuations, Ukraine's president says
U.S. intelligence helping Ukraine kill Russian generals -NY Times