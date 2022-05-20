Left Menu

We should not forget other crises amid Ukraine focus - UNHCR chief

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 20-05-2022 16:14 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 16:09 IST
We should not forget other crises amid Ukraine focus - UNHCR chief
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees warned on Friday that countries focused on the Ukraine war should not ignore crises elsewhere.

"Unfortunately the global displacement crisis is increasing. I think an important message... is that there is not just Ukraine and we should not forget the rest," Filippo Grandi said before joining a meeting of EU development ministers in Brussels.

"First of all because Ukraine has an impact on many other fragile situations, making them more fragile, food security, energy crisis, price increases, instability and then this, in turn, can cause more displacement," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022