Left Menu

Japan Inc to be required to disclose gender pay gaps -PM Kishida

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged on Friday to require big firms to disclose wage gaps between men and women as a centrepiece of his "new capitalism" agenda to be compiled this summer that seeks to balance economic and social concerns. The new rule would canvass 17,650 firms with more than 300 employees, aiming to rectify long-time gender-based inequalities, according to a draft plan submitted to Kishida's new capitalism panel for debate on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 16:25 IST
Japan Inc to be required to disclose gender pay gaps -PM Kishida
Fumio Kishida
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged on Friday to require big firms to disclose wage gaps between men and women as a centrepiece of his "new capitalism" agenda to be compiled this summer that seeks to balance economic and social concerns.

The new rule would canvass 17,650 firms with more than 300 employees, aiming to rectify long-time gender-based inequalities, according to a draft plan submitted to Kishida's new capitalism panel for debate on Friday. Since taking office last October, Kishida has pushed hard for disclosure rules on gender pay gaps to encourage women's participation in the labour force, in part to help address Japan's chronic labour shortage.

"In order to resolve wage disparities between men and women, we'll swiftly put in place revisions to the system in the law," Kishida told Friday's panel meeting. "We will prepare to implement it this summer." Japanese firms have been resisting such disclosures, fearing they would reveal significant disparities.

The new rules are also expected to pressure Japanese companies to review traditional seniority-based career development and promotion practices. Japan lags other advanced countries in gender-based pay equality, with women's earnings averaging only 78% of men's, compared with the 88% median figure among all OECD countries.

Britain, France and Germany already require larger companies to report on pay equality on a regular basis. Japan's new rules will require companies to disclose women's pay as a percentage of men's, with separate reporting for individual subsidiaries and a breakdown of full-time employees versus contract or irregular employees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022