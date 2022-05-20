Left Menu

Maha bans fishing near coast between June 1 and July 31 in view of breeding period Mumbai'

From June, a hefty fine amount will be levied on violators, an official from the state fisheries department.During June and July, the sea tends to be rough and is the breeding period for a lot of fish.

PTI | Mumba | Updated: 20-05-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 16:26 IST
Maha bans fishing near coast between June 1 and July 31 in view of breeding period Mumbai'
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has imposed a ban on fishing between June 1 and July 31 as standard procedure to minimize the capture of marine life that comes near the shore for breeding.

The decision was announced recently under the Maharashtra Marine Fishing Regulation Act 1981, which prohibits machined fishing within 12 nautical miles from the state's coast.

''Every year, the Maharashtra government imposes such a ban, which if violated attracts a fine. Earlier, the fine amount was significantly low, which led to many trawler operators openly violating the ban. From June, a hefty fine amount will be levied on violators,'' an official from the state fisheries department.

''During June and July, the sea tends to be rough and is the breeding period for a lot of fish. Fishing during this period may affect the food chain adversely. Moreover, fishing in the seas at this time is also dangerous,'' he said.

He said traditional fishermen whose boats do not have engines, or those who do not deploy mechanized nets are exempt from the ban, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022