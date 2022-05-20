Left Menu

Finland halts natural gas imports from Russia

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 20-05-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 17:55 IST
Finland halts natural gas imports from Russia
Gasum Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Finnish state-owned energy company Gasum says natural gas imports from Russia will be halted on Saturday after the Finns refused to pay for it in rubles.

Russia demanded payment in rubles after sanctions were imposed against Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine in February.

Gasum's CEO Mika Wiljanen called it "highly regrettable" that the gas supplies will now be stopped.

But there "will be no disruptions in the gas supply network", he said in a statement.

The group was informed by Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom in April that future payments in the supply contract must be made in Russian currency instead of euros.

In Finland, natural gas accounted for six percent of the total energy consumption in 2020, Finnish broadcaster YLE said.

Almost all gas is imported from Russia and last year the share of Russian natural gas imports was 92 percent.

Poland and Bulgaria, which also have refused to pay Gazprom in rubles, have had their gas cut off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022