Fire breaks out at shop in Delhi's Jhandewalan Cycle Market
A massive fire broke out in the godown of a shop in Jhandewalan Cycle Market on Friday afternoon.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 18:40 IST
Twenty-seven fire tenders have been rushed to the site and attempt to douse the fire is underway.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
