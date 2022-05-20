Qatar key to Germany's future energy strategy - Chancellor Scholz

Qatar will play a central roll in Germany's strategy to diversify away from Russian gas, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday.

"The energy security issue plays an important role for us. Germany will develop its infrastructure to be in a position to import liquefied gas by ship," Scholz told journalists at a joint news conference with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Berlin.

"It's a big step and Qatar plays an important roll in our strategy," Scholz added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)