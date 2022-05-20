Left Menu

Qatar emir optimistic on Iran deal, confirms agreement on gas supply to Germany

The Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani expressed optimism on Friday that an agreement between the United States and Iran can be achieved, and voiced his readiness to help in reaching a deal.

Adressing a joint press conference in Berlin with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, he also confirmed that Qatar plans to start supplying liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Germany in 2024.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

