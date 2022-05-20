Qatar emir optimistic on Iran deal, confirms agreement on gas supply to Germany
Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2022 19:01 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 19:01 IST
The Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani expressed optimism on Friday that an agreement between the United States and Iran can be achieved, and voiced his readiness to help in reaching a deal.
Adressing a joint press conference in Berlin with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, he also confirmed that Qatar plans to start supplying liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Germany in 2024.
