Left Menu

Jammu tunnel collapse: ITBP begins search ops, shooting stones hampering efforts

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Friday began the search and rescue operations near Khooni Nala at the Ramban Tunnel collapse site in Jammu and Kashmir where nine labourers are believed to have been trapped in the debris.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 19:09 IST
Jammu tunnel collapse: ITBP begins search ops, shooting stones hampering efforts
Ongoing rescue operation at the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Friday began the search and rescue operations near Khooni Nala at the Ramban Tunnel collapse site in Jammu and Kashmir where nine labourers are believed to have been trapped in the debris. The sudden landslide happened on Thursday night.

Personnel of the 15th Battalion ITBP along with a sniffer dog of the force have joined the rescue operations, says an ITBP statement. The tunnel was a newly started project and only three to four meters of digging was done when the landslide took place last night at around 10.15 pm.

The labourers working on the site got trapped and many trucks, excavators and other vehicles were completely damaged in the landslide. This was reportedly an Adit tunnel to some tunnel T4 to be used as the escape tunnel, said the statement, adding "out of nine trapped labourers, five are from West Bengal, one each from Nepal and Assam and two are locals".

"Three persons were injured in the landslide and were taken out earlier," said the ITBP. The force said one dead body was retrieved from the debris on Friday and that the deceased belonged to West Bengal.

"Earthmovers are being used to clear heavy boulders at the site which is fully covered with tonnes of debris in an area which is approximately 50 by 50 meters." At around 4.40 pm on Friday, the ITBP said, a fresh landslide and rains at the spot halted the rescue efforts.

"The rescue operations have been halted many times due to shooting stones and falling boulders forcing the rescue workers and machines to stop," added the ITBP. Khooni Nala near which the digging of a tunnel was happening near Mekarkot, Ramban, which is known for the alarming number of people who died in road mishaps and accidents in the past, said the ITBP, adding "it is sometimes called the 'Killer Rivulet'." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022