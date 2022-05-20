Left Menu

INSACOG confirms first case of Omicron subvariant BA.4 in India

India's first case of BA.4 subvariant of the Omicron strain of coronavirus was detected in Hyderabad through a genomic surveillance program, informed sources on Friday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
By Shalini Bhardwaj India's first case of BA.4 subvariant of the Omicron strain of coronavirus was detected in Hyderabad through a genomic surveillance program, informed sources on Friday.

"The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) has confirmed the first case of the BA.4 Omicron variant in India has been reported from Hyderabad," sources told ANI. INSACOG has also conducted a meeting and discussed the BA.4, the group of genetic laboratories are currently working to identify new variants.

"After detecting the first case of BA.4, the contact tracing has already been started of those who came in contact with a person who travelled to Hyderabad from South Africa. He was asymptomatic and the sample was collected on May 9," sources added. The INSACOG will be releasing a medical bulletin on Monday.

Both the BA.4 and BA.5 variants of Omicron have been associated with the fifth COVID wave in South Africa and recently the US and Europe have also reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

