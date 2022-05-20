Bolsonaro says Musk's Twitter takeover offers "breath of hope"
Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 20-05-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 19:55 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday said that Elon Musk's proposed takeover of Twitter was "a breath of hope," adding that he hoped the U.S. billionaire would show the world during a visit to Brazil how the country protects the Amazon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Elon Musk's
- Amazon
- Jair Bolsonaro
- Brazil
- U.S.
- Brazilian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Omar Abdullah apologises for announcing party MP's death on Twitter
Musk expected to serve as temporary Twitter CEO after deal closes - CNBC
Musk gets USD 7 billion backing for Twitter bid from tech heavyweights
Musk to lead Twitter temporarily after $44 bln takeover -source
Alwaleed says Musk will be "excellent leader" for Twitter