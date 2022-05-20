Left Menu

J-K: Army foils infiltration bid in Kupwara, one terrorist killed

The Indian Army on Friday foiled an infiltration bid in the Tangdar area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. One terrorist has also been neutralised.

ANI | Kupwara (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 20-05-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 20:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army, in a statement, said, "Infiltration bid foiled by alert Indian army troops in Tangdhar, Kupwara today morning. The action resulted in the elimination of one terrorist."

The Army further informed that war-like stores including two AKs, two grenades, and ten packets of narcotics recovered have been received. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

