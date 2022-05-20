Telangana CM in Delhi as part of week-long national tour

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 20:04 IST
File Photo Image Credit: wikipedia
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is in the national capital as part of his week-long tour to attend national-level political and social programmes.

Rao, who arrived here on Friday, is scheduled to attend a number of meetings in the capital on May 21, official sources said. He will meet political, media and economic experts and also extend help to the families of soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country, an official release said.

Rao will also meet the bereaved families of farmers who died during the ''fight for farmers' rights'' against the Centre.

On May 22 afternoon, he will embark on his Chandigarh tour. As announced earlier, he will meet 600 families of farmers who laid down their lives during the nationwide farmers' agitation against the now-repealed contentious farm laws.

As financial assistance, he will distribute Rs 3 lakh to each family. The cheque distribution will be taken up along with his Delhi and Punjab counterparts Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, the release said.

The assistance will be given to the farmers' families belonging to Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

On May 26, KCR will reach Bengaluru to meet former prime minister H D Deve Gowda. From there, he will go to Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra the following day to meet activist Anna Hazare. He will then travel to Shirdi and offer prayers to Sai Baba and return to Hyderabad the same day.

On May 29 and 30, he will embark on a tour to West Bengal and Bihar to meet the families of the soldiers who died at Galwan Valley. He will extend assistance to those families, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

