Germany could help explore Senegal gas field -German govt official
There's a possibility that Germany could help explore a gas field in Senegal, a German government official said on Friday.
Government sources, speaking days before Chancellor Olaf Scholz starts a trip to Senegal, Niger and South Africa, said that the growing debt of emerging and developing countries was increasingly in focus, also due to rising interest rates.
