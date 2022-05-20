Left Menu

Germany could help explore Senegal gas field -German govt official

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-05-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 20:41 IST
Germany could help explore Senegal gas field -German govt official
There's a possibility that Germany could help explore a gas field in Senegal, a German government official said on Friday.

Government sources, speaking days before Chancellor Olaf Scholz starts a trip to Senegal, Niger and South Africa, said that the growing debt of emerging and developing countries was increasingly in focus, also due to rising interest rates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

