Music in cinema can have great literary value: VP Naidu

Shri Naidu paid rich tributes to the noted lyricist and observed that music in cinema can have great literary value and can effectively take the poetic tradition to the masses.

New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2022 20:52 IST
‘On the other hand, with purposeful and thought-provoking cinema, filmmakers can fight social evils and engender positive social change’, he added. Image Credit: Twitter(@VPSecretariat)
The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today called upon filmmakers to produce meaningful cinema that reflects social realities and leaves a positive impact on society. Observing that cinema is a powerful medium that has a lasting impression on people's minds, Shri Naidu said that filmmakers have a responsibility to not glorify violence, portray obscenity, create unrest or stoke communal divisions in society. 'On the other hand, with purposeful and thought-provoking cinema, filmmakers can fight social evils and engender positive social change', he added.

The Vice President released the first volume of the collected works of the prominent Telugu film lyricist and poet, late Shri Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry organized by Telugu Association of North America (TANA) Prapancha Saahithya Vedika in Hyderabad today. Shri Naidu paid rich tributes to the noted lyricist and observed that music in cinema can have great literary value and can effectively take the poetic tradition to the masses. He called for "striving for excellence in film music and lyrics outside the straitjacket of commercial equations".

Avadhani Shri Garikipati Narasimha Rao, President, TANA, Shri Lavu Anjaiah Chowdary, TANA Prapancha Saahitya Vedika Chairman, Dr Thotakura Prasad, noted filmmaker Shri Trivikram Srinivas, family members of late Shri Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry and others were present during the book release event.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

