Gazprom says it will halt gas supplies to Finland, will contest arbitration
Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 21:06 IST
Gazprom Export, the exporting arm of Russian gas giant Gazprom, confirmed on Friday it would suspend gas sales for Finnish state-owned gas wholesaler Gasum starting from Saturday.
Gazprom Export said this was because Gasum had not paid it for gas delivered in April under new Russian rules requiring settlement in roubles.
Gazprom also said it would defend its interests in arbitration proceedings initiated by the Finnish company.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
