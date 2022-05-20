Left Menu

K'taka Higher Education min offers Edinburgh University to set up campus in Bengaluru

Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Friday invited Edinburgh University officials to open its campus in Bengaluru city which is one of the oldest and most prestigious universities in the UK as well as in the entire world.

ANI | Edinburgh (Karnataka) | Updated: 20-05-2022 21:11 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 21:11 IST
K'taka Higher Education min offers Edinburgh University to set up campus in Bengaluru
Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Friday invited Edinburgh University officials to open its campus in Bengaluru city which is one of the oldest and most prestigious universities in the UK as well as in the entire world. During his visit to the 450 years old university located in Scotland, he held discussions with the top officials of the university and put forth this offer.

"The National Education Policy (NEP 2020) which is being implemented in Karnataka paves way for internationalisation of education. In addition, Edinburgh University is renowned for multidisciplinary education which is also the core of NEP. These factors favour Edingburgh University to set up its campus in Bengaluru," he explained. Meanwhile, Minister Narayan also held consultations pertaining to collaborations in higher education besides deliberating regarding the introduction of 'Twinning Courses'.

He visited the Bayes center, which is an incubation and a unique model of a multidisciplinary education center in the Edinburgh University campus. Minister also witnessed the Robotic lab, Data Science, and AI centers housed in the center. Minister also discussed possibilities of achieving collaboration with VTU Belagavi in the areas of AI, Mechatronics, and Cyber Security may be explored.

Edinburgh University officials responded positively to the proposals made by the minister. On the occasion, the minister also invited the university officials to attend the silver jubilee event of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS-22) scheduled to be held in a grand manner in November. G Kumar Nayak, ACS, Department of Higher Education, P Pradeep, Commissioner, DCTE, Dr Gopal Joshi, ED, State Higher Education Council, and Dr Bhanu Murty, VC, BASE were also present in the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022