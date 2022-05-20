K'taka Higher Education min offers Edinburgh University to set up campus in Bengaluru

Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Friday invited Edinburgh University officials to open its campus in Bengaluru city which is one of the oldest and most prestigious universities in the UK as well as in the entire world. During his visit to the 450 years old university located in Scotland, he held discussions with the top officials of the university and put forth this offer.

"The National Education Policy (NEP 2020) which is being implemented in Karnataka paves way for internationalisation of education. In addition, Edinburgh University is renowned for multidisciplinary education which is also the core of NEP. These factors favour Edingburgh University to set up its campus in Bengaluru," he explained. Meanwhile, Minister Narayan also held consultations pertaining to collaborations in higher education besides deliberating regarding the introduction of 'Twinning Courses'.

He visited the Bayes center, which is an incubation and a unique model of a multidisciplinary education center in the Edinburgh University campus. Minister also witnessed the Robotic lab, Data Science, and AI centers housed in the center. Minister also discussed possibilities of achieving collaboration with VTU Belagavi in the areas of AI, Mechatronics, and Cyber Security may be explored.

Edinburgh University officials responded positively to the proposals made by the minister. On the occasion, the minister also invited the university officials to attend the silver jubilee event of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS-22) scheduled to be held in a grand manner in November. G Kumar Nayak, ACS, Department of Higher Education, P Pradeep, Commissioner, DCTE, Dr Gopal Joshi, ED, State Higher Education Council, and Dr Bhanu Murty, VC, BASE were also present in the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)