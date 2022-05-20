Russia's Inter RAO says Nord Pool will halt trade for its subsidiaries
Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 22:25 IST
Russian utility Inter RAO said on Friday that pan-European exchange Nord Pool has sent a notification that it will stop trade operations for its subsidiaries from Sunday due to risks of failure to pay for power supplies from Russia.
Inter RAO, Russia's sole exporter of power, has stopped exporting power to Finland from last week "for the time being" as it had not been paid for power sold via Nord Pool since May 6.
Inter RAO has not elaborated on the reasons for the absence of payments.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Inter RAO
- Finland
- Russia
- pan-European
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Finland is prepared for Russia cutting its gas supplies, says minister
Finland is prepared for Russia cutting its gas supplies, says minister
U.S. offers assurances to Sweden, Finland over NATO application
White House welcomes Finland, Sweden deliberations on NATO
Time for Sweden, Finland to join NATO now: Former NATO Secretary-General