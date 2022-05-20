Left Menu

NHRC issues notice to MP Govt on reports of attack on Dalit groom for riding horse in wedding procession

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) India has taken a suo motu cognizance of a media report that a group of people attacked a groom belonging to a Scheduled Caste family while he was riding a horse during his own wedding procession in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh on May 15, 2022, said a press release.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 22:58 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) India has taken a suo motu cognizance of a media report that a group of people attacked a groom belonging to a Scheduled Caste family while he was riding a horse during his own wedding procession in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh on May 15, 2022, said a press release. NHRC issued notices to the Chief Secretary and the Director-General of Police, Madhya Pradesh calling for a detailed report on the matter within four weeks including action taken against the miscreants and compensation granted to the aggrieved family.

Reportedly, they were opposed to the groom riding a horse and using a DJ in the wedding procession and the brother of the bride had already requested security from the police in view of the threats. The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to a violation of the human rights of victims.

The Commission has also observed that in a civilized society, such inhuman incidents are required to be strictly condemned and the perpetrators are liable to be adequately reprimanded and brought to law. There are special legal provisions for the protection of the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and other vulnerable sections of the society from such harassment and humiliation but in spite of that such incidents occur frequently in different parts of the country amounting to a violation of human rights. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

