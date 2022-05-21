Left Menu

Don't replace Mahatma Gandhi's statue: Congress appeals to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation

Senior Telangana Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy and other party leaders appealed to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation not to replace Mahatma Gandhi statue at James Street in Secunderabad with another statue.

Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 21-05-2022 06:09 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

This idea of a second statue would be called "Tughlak's action". The new statue can be installed at another location, the letter read.

"The original statue should remain in the same place and must not be touched/shifted. There can be no compromise on both these things. We would welcome any beautification work that is taken up but the sanctity of the location should be maintained at all times," Congress said in a letter.

"We will also welcome any steps taken to beautify the entire stretch of the MG Road. The proposal for the construction of restrooms, food stalls, a small library etc as a part of the project is totally unacceptable, as they will adversely impact the sanctity of the park," it read further. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

