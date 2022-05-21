Left Menu

Six elephants relocated to Gujarat from Maha's Tadoba Andhari reserve for 'better health'

The authorities of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve TATR in Maharashtras Chandrapur district have relocated six elephants to Jamnagar in Gujarat for their better health and management, a senior official has said.The six elephants - four males and two females - were so far kept in Botezari Elephant Camp in Kolsa forest range in the TATR, Dr Jitendra Ramgaonkar, Chief Conservator of Forests of the reserve said in a statement.Earlier, the elephant camp was at Moharli.

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 21-05-2022 10:36 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 10:36 IST
Six elephants relocated to Gujarat from Maha's Tadoba Andhari reserve for 'better health'
  • Country:
  • India

The authorities of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district have relocated six elephants to Jamnagar in Gujarat for their ''better health and management'', a senior official has said.

The six elephants - four males and two females - were so far kept in Botezari Elephant Camp in Kolsa forest range in the TATR, Dr Jitendra Ramgaonkar, Chief Conservator of Forests of the reserve said in a statement.

Earlier, the elephant camp was at Moharli. Since all these elephants are of the same pedigree, there is a possibility of their offspring having serious defects, he said. It was decided to relocate six elephants from the tiger project at Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust in Jamnagar. Permission was obtained from Project Elephant Department and the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

On Thursday, all these elephants were sent from Botezari Hussey Camp of Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Project to Gujarat in six vehicles under tight security. After this, trained elephants will be brought from Karnataka, Ramgaonkar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving object in deep space

Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving ...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

 Global
3
NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada confirms first two monkeypox cases; North Korea hails 'good results' on COVID as fever cases pass 2 million and more

Health News Roundup: Canada confirms first two monkeypox cases; North Korea ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022