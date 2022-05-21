Left Menu

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 21-05-2022 11:22 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 11:19 IST
Meghalaya CM to commute to office in electric vehicle
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said he will be using an electric vehicle (EV) to commute to his office.

The CM also asked other departments and citizens to start using electric vehicles because it is one step towards going green and ensuring that ''we are able to do our part to protect the environment and reduce the impact of fossil fuels on global warming and climate change.'' The chief minister said he will be using the electric vehicle to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and to ensure that the use of electric vehicles becomes more prominent in government departments and among the citizens of the state.

''I am sure this will cut down not just the cost in the office but it will also ensure that we do our part to protect the environment," he told reporters on Friday. The CM's secretariat had recently ordered an electric vehicle for the CM and it was delivered on Friday, officials said.

