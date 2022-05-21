Left Menu

Over 2 lakh candidates appear for NEET PG 2022 Exam

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET) 2022 was held today as per schedule in 849 centres across 267 cities. A total of 2,06,301 candidates took the test, informed Health Ministry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 13:19 IST
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET) 2022 was held today as per schedule in 849 centres across 267 cities. A total of 2,06,301 candidates took the test, informed Health Ministry. The exam comes after a month of speculation, court plea and demands for postponement of NEET PG 2022.

The examination was held at all centres smoothly. More than 1,700 invigilators were appointed by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS) for appraising the conduct of examinations at the test centres, informed the Union Health Ministry.

Around 18,000 invigilators of TCS iON attended the examination. Central observers of NBEMS also visited the centres in real-time to oversee the conduct of the examination. NEET PG 2022 was conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) mode with a duration of 3 hours 30 minutes.

The Supreme Court on Friday, May 13, had also refused to postpone NEET PG 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

