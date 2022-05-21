Left Menu

President Kovind to lay foundation stone of new Raj Bhavan building in Goa on May 30

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 21-05-2022 13:39 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 13:39 IST
President Kovind to lay foundation stone of new Raj Bhavan building in Goa on May 30
President Ram Nath Kovind will lay the foundation stone of the new Raj Bhavan building in Goa on May 30, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said.

''The president will be in Goa on May 30, celebrated as the state's 35th Statehood Day. He will lay the foundation stone of the new Raj Bhavan building at Dona Paula near here within the existing complex,'' Sawant told reporters on Friday.

During the event, all the past chief ministers of the state or their representatives, will be felicitated, he said.

Several other people from different fields, including education, sports, agriculture and industries, will also be felicitated by Kovind on the occasion, the chief minister said, adding that the new Raj Bhavan building would be constructed by the state Public Works Department and it would be ready within a year, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

