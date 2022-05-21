Left Menu

Technical fault develops in chopper after former Tripura CM Biplab Deb boards it, major mishap averted

A technical fault developed in a chopper minutes after former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb boarded it, but a major mishap was averted as it had not taken off in Agartala on Saturday morning.

Former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
A technical fault developed in a chopper minutes after former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb boarded it, but a major mishap was averted as it had not taken off in Agartala on Saturday morning. Sources close to ANI said today on the condition of anonymity, "The technical fault of the helicopter surfaced just before the take-off of former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. Deb was scheduled to go by helicopter today to attend a program in the Chandipur area of the State."

"Deb along with his officials reached the airport on time. After he was seated in the helicopter, it was about to take off. But the helicopter could not take off due to a technical fault. The pilot realized there was a technical fault. It has been told that there is some problem with the pressure of the chopper as well. Because of this, the helicopter is unable to take off." Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb resigned on May 14. The state is slated to go to assembly elections next year. (ANI)

