Left Menu

J-K tunnel collapse: Rescue operation resumes, two dead, eight trapped

The rescue operation at the Ramban Tunnel collapse site in Jammu and Kashmir, which was put on hold yesterday after a fresh landslide, has resumed on Saturday.

ANI | Ramban (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 21-05-2022 15:30 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 15:30 IST
J-K tunnel collapse: Rescue operation resumes, two dead, eight trapped
The rescue operation resumes in Jammu tunnel collapse accident. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The rescue operation at the Ramban Tunnel collapse site in Jammu and Kashmir, which was put on hold yesterday after a fresh landslide, has resumed on Saturday. "We have resumed the debris clearing operation at the landslide site. The number of machinery and technical people has been increased in order to finish the work as soon as possible", said Javed, Naib Tehsildar.

Meanwhile, one more body has been recovered from the debris today increasing the number of deceased people to two. "One more body was seen under a big boulder. Machines have been put to remove the boulder and recover the body. We are nearing the end of this rescue operation", said Mohita Sharma, Ramban Senior Superintendent of Police.

A part of an under-construction four-lane tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district collapsed on Thursday night. Two labourers have been killed, while eight others are feared to be trapped under the debris. Three injured were evacuated on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving object in deep space

Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving ...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

 Global
3
NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada confirms first two monkeypox cases; North Korea hails 'good results' on COVID as fever cases pass 2 million and more

Health News Roundup: Canada confirms first two monkeypox cases; North Korea ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022