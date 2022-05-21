IMD: Wet spell in northwest to reach peak on May 23

Left Menu

Amid the scorching heat throughout the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday informed that the wet spell over Northwest and east India from May 21 to May 24 will reach peak intensity on May 23.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 15:45 IST
Wetspell to intensify in northwest and east says IMD (Photo credit : twitter@Indiametdept). Image Credit: ANI
Amid the scorching heat throughout the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday informed that the wet spell over Northwest and east India from May 21 to May 24 will reach peak intensity on May 23. IMD also mentioned duststorm activity at isolated places, very likely over west Rajasthan between May 22 and 24. The department also predicted strong surface winds with wind speed reaching 30 to 40 kilometres per hour (Kmph) over Rajasthan on Saturday.

During the next 5 days, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds are likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha. Areas, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, may have fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds, informed the IMD in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

