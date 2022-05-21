Left Menu

Ministry of Ayush, Sikkim govt organize Yogutsav at Enchey Monastery in Gangtok

The Ministry of Ayush in collaboration with the Sikkim Health and Family Welfare Department organized a Yogutsav programme at the Enchey Monastery in Gangtok on Saturday as a countdown for the International Yoga Day 2022.

ANI | Gangtok (Sikkim) | Updated: 21-05-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 15:46 IST
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal doing yoga with Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang.(Picture credit: Prem Singh Tamang Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Ayush in collaboration with the Sikkim Health and Family Welfare Department organized a Yogutsav programme at the Enchey Monastery in Gangtok on Saturday as a countdown for the International Yoga Day 2022. The International Day of Yoga is celebrated across the world on June 21 every year.

The programme was attended by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal, the Union Minister of State for Ayush & Women and Child Development Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai. Speaking after the event, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Yoga is a beautiful way to enrich our lives. It helps in physical rejuvenation as well as improves our spiritual health. We are very happy that we could join and perform Yoga at this beautiful and historic Enchey Monastery today."

He further said, "Yoga has given a tremendous fillip to the stature of India on the global stage. Under the dynamic leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are doing countrywide countdown Yogutsavs in the run-up to the International Yoga Day. It was his efforts that Yoga is now celebrated across the world on June 21 every year. I am happy that the people of Sikkim have joined this countdown today through this Yogutsav." The state Health Minister, Mani Kumar Sharma welcomed everyone at the Yogustav by highlighting the importance of yoga in our everyday life. He said, "Yoga is actually a process of connecting the mind and the body together for healthy living. Yoga and meditation have been practised in Sikkim since time immemorial in different monasteries and other institutes."

The dignitaries also performed yoga on the occasion. They participated in various Yoga Asanas in coordination with the supervision given by an expert in Yoga Asanas, S Vinudha, Medical Officer for Yoga and Naturopathy, AYUSH, STNM Hospital. They also visited the Monastery and entered the sanctum to seek blessings.

This year, the Yoga Utsav is being celebrated across 75 heritage sites of historical importance as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' in order to give a fillip to the brand India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

